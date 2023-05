Norway’s Ocean Yield has revealed it will build eight or nine ships in its series of ammonia-ready newcastlemax bulkers.

A deal to buy up to 10 of the 210,000-dwt vessels at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry was announced in December, for charter to the Saverys family's Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

The KKR-owned leaseback specialist said it would take over the contracts for at least five ships originally ordered by CMB, and possibly all of them.