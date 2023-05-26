Sale-and-leaseback specialist Ocean Yield says a new charter swap with Interlink of Bermuda is good for both sides.

One analyst called the deal to replace 2015-built handysize bulkers with newer models a “free lunch”.

Norway's Ocean Yield sold the 40,000-dwt Interlink Sagacity and Interlink Priority (both built 2015) at the end of 2015.

They were replaced in a five-year bareboat charter to Carlyle Group-owned Interlink by the 40,000-dwt Interlink Celerity and Interlink Fortuity (both built 2017).