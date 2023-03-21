Oldendorff Carriers has circulated details of staff changes that will be made following the retirement of its chief executive and head of chartering.

TradeWinds broke the news on Tuesday that president and CEO Peter Twiss is retiring with immediate effect from Oldendorff Carriers after more than 27 years. Executive director and head of chartering Yannis Efstathiou is also retiring after 22 years at the company.

And so begins a rollout of new roles under new chief executive Patrick Hutchins, who until now has been head of Oldendorff’s capesize chartering activities.