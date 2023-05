Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers has returned to Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry (Jiangsu New Hantong) for a series of kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The company has contracted the Chinese shipbuilder to build three firm conventional marine fuel newbuildings to be delivered in 2025. The deal includes two sets of options for three vessels.

The company is rebuilding its orderbook at Jiangsu New Hantong, having sold six of the 12 newbuildings that it ordered in the last two years.