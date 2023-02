Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers has sold on four modern ultramax bulkers after buying them out of Chinese leases.

UK shipbroker Clarksons said unnamed European interests have moved for the Chinese-built 61,000-dwt Jonas Oldendorff, Jan Oldendorff, Jens Oldendorff and Jacob Oldendorff (all built 2019).

The four were bought back in April and May last year from China Development Bank Financial Leasing, which had paid close to $24m each for them.