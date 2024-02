A 10-year-old capesize bulker that was rumoured to have been sold for $37m four months ago is now changing hands for $41m, reflecting the heady state of the sale-and-purchase market.

JP Morgan’s 181,400-dwt True Cartier (built 2014) is being bought by Oldendorff Carriers, according to market sources and brokers.

Managers at the giant German owner and operator declined to comment.