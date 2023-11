A study commissioned by Germany’s Oldendorff Carriers has revealed problems with biofuel blends when stored in ships’ bunker tanks.

The giant owner asked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to examine the long-term stability and degradation of the lower-carbon B20 blend.

Oldendorff bunkered the fuel in January 2022 on its 38,600-dwt handysize bulker Edwine Oldendorff (built 2016).