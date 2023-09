Ship recyclers in Pakistan have made a comeback in the market, buying two bulkers in the first demolition deals of any significance for the country since January.

Reported sold to recycling facilities in Gadani over the past week were Yongning Shipping of China’s 48,100-dwt Yong Ning (built 1996) and Laurus SA of Greece’s 75,300-dwt Sotiria (built 1997).