Cypriot owner Castor Maritime has sold two vessels more to a member of boss Petros Panagiotidis’ family at a profit.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the 78,800-dwt Magic Nova has gone for $16.1m and the 76,600-dwt Magic Horizon (both built 2010) for $15.8m.

The Magic Nova was bought in October 2021 from Triton Navigation of the Netherlands for $13.86m,