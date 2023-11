The panamax bulker market continued its sharp ascent on Monday to reach its highest point in 13 months.

The Baltic Exchange’s Panamax 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes gained 2.2% to $17,235 per day on Monday.

The last time that the average spot rate for panamaxes was above $17,000 per day was when the Panamax 5TC registered $17,000 per day on 27 October 2022.