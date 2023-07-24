The panamax bulker market must be in higher demand in the Atlantic basin if it is to reverse its steady downward trend, according to brokers.
The Baltic Exchange’s Panamax 5TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes has fallen 17.4%
Average spot rate is at a four-month low, according to market data
