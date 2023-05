They came to the sailing mecca of Newport, Rhode Island, for not one but two celebrations.

The first was for the 25th anniversary of New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions and its predecessor companies.

The second was a celebration of the life of Pangaea founder and chief executive Ed Coll in a belated memorial service following his death in December 2021 at age 64.

Travel and group gatherings were still under the shadow of Covid-19 at the time of Coll’s passing.