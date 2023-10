A Pangaea Logistics Solutions ice-class vessel has become the first bulker to receive a key silent-running designation from DNV.

The classification society bestowed its Class Silent (E) Notation on the 95,800-dwt Nordic Nuluujaak (built 2021), which works largely in Pangaea’s core Arctic trade.

The notation recognises vessels with a demonstrated ability to reduce environmental noise emissions, consistent with a focus on protecting sensitive marine ecosystems.