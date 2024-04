An Athens-based tanker company that started building a bulker footprint more than a year ago has now notched up a fresh acquisition in the sector.

Broking and market sources in Athens have tied Paschalis Diamantidis bulker arm Velos Dry to Nissen Kaiun’s 82,200-dwt Sammy (built 2012).

Managers at the Greek firm do not publicly discuss their commercial transactions.