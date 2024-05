Ismini Panagiotidi-controlled Pavimar Shipping has filed papers to spin off a bulker owning company in a New York initial public offering.

The deal, if it goes through, would turn listing shipowning companies in the Big Apple into a family trade, as it is the third by a member of Greece’s Panayotides family.

Icon Energy plans to start out small with a single panamax bulker, the 77,300-dwt Alfa (built 2006), in a deal that would see about $5m to $7.5m