Cyprus-based owner Pelagic Partners has added another handysize bulker to its fleet in a strategic push into the sector.

The company, set up three years ago by Hartmann Group chief executive Niels Hartmann and Atef Abou Merhi, said it has acquired the 38,100-dwt UBC Halifax (ex-Olivian Confidence, built 2013) through its Pelagic Yield Fund (PYF).

No price has been given for the vessel, which was owned by Dutch group Van Weelde Shipping and built at Shimanami Shipyard in Japan.