Chinese bulker operator Perfect Bulk has arrested a bulk carrier belonging to Panama-registered Amaar Marine, seeking unearned hire and reimbursement for the value of bunkers it supplied to the ship during a charter.

The 91,800-dwt Dara (built 2002) was seized in Singapore when Perfect Bulk filed a $199,000 claim against it.

The vessel’s recent past under a previous owner was a troubled one that ended with Australian authorities issuing an 18-month ban in May 2021.