Industry veteran Petter Tronstad is stepping down as the chief executive of JT Cement, a joint venture between Erik Thun and NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers (NACC).

The Bergen-based shipowner said he was making the move to pursue “other opportunities” without going into specifics.

Patrik Gandvik, presently chartering manager of Thun Self Unloaders, will take on the role of chief commercial officer for JT Cement to lead the company into its next phase of growth and development.