Polish Steamship Co (Polsteam) has clinched financing worth $192m as it gets ready to take delivery of new ships.

The stated-owned cargo ship operator has arranged a term loan with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to fund eight lake-fitted bulkers.

These are likely to be the 37,000-dwt vessels on order at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co subsidiary Shanhaiguan Shipyard in China, delivering from this year through 2025 and into 2026.