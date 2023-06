Greece’s Procopiou family is in advanced talks with two Chinese yards for a potential order that could reach as many as 18 kamsarmaxes if realised in full.

According to several market sources, the Athens-based player has signed letters of intent (LOIs) for 10 kamsarmaxes at Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI) and another eight at another Chinese yard, CSSC’s Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Delivery time is believed to be between 2025 and 2027.