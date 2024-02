George Procopiou has extended his newbuilding run with the addition of four kamsarmax bulkers.

Managers with the Greek shipowner confirmed that his dry bulk company, Sea Traders — run by Ioanna Procopiou as CEO — returned to China’s Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI) to order four wide-beam 82,000-dwt ships.

According to shipbuilding sources, the units are to be delivered in 2026.