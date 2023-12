Italian class society RINA is developing a new bulker with hydrogen production capabilities on board.

The LNG-fuelled newcastlemax design project is part of a wider plan to create a green LNG bunkering hub at Port Hedland in Australia, the world’s biggest iron ore terminal.

RINA said the new 209,000-dwt ship will incorporate pre-combustion carbon removal, as well as hydrogen production, as it moves towards net-zero.