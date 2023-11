Safe Bulkers saw its net income drop for the third quarter in a row to its lowest level in nearly three years.

The New York-listed owner of 46 large bulkers, nevertheless, remained profitable for the 13th consecutive quarter and kept its dividend unchanged at $0.05 per share.

Net income at the Polys Hajioannou-led company dropped to $15m in the three months through September, which marked a 71% drop from the same period of last year.