Safe Bulkers, one of the biggest and earliest movers for bulker newbuildings, is stepping up its ordering campaign with its first dual-fuel methanol vessels.

The Polys Hajioannou-led company announced on Friday that it has signed firm contracts with an unidentified yard for a pair of such ships.

The 81,200-dwt kamsarmaxes were acquired at “attractive prices” and are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, it said without elaborating.