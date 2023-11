Safe Bulkers has sold a kamsarmax as it continues its mission to have one of the greenest dry bulk fleets in shipping.

The New York-listed owner of 11 panamaxes, now nine kamsarmaxes, 18 post-panamaxes and eight capesizes has offloaded the 82,000-dwt Pedhoulas Cherry (built 2015) for $26.6m to an undisclosed buyer.

Safe Bulkers plans to deliver the vessel, which online valuation platform VesselsValue gives a market price of $23m, to the new owner in either January or February of next year.