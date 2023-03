Greece’s Safe Bulkers is continuing its fleet renewal with the sale of an older kamsarmax.

The US-listed company said the 75,000-dwt Efrossini (built 2012) has gone to an unnamed buyer for a firm $22.5m, with a delivery date in June.

The Japanese-built bulker will be then be chartered back by Safe at $16,050 per day for between 10 and 14 months.