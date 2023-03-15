When the Brady-Belichick era of the National Football League’s New England Patriots ended in 2019, it continued at sea in the form of a team of bulkers and container ships controlled by Mangrove Partners.

Now, even the squad of ships that appears to be named after the Super Bowl’s winningest dynasty is disbanding, with just two left on the New York investment manager’s roster.

Shipbrokers in Greece reported that Middle East interests have purchased two of Mangrove’s modern newcastlemax bulkers for a combined price of $121m.