Sanko Steamship, once one of Japan’s largest bulker operators, has put its last ship up for sale.

According to reports in Japan, it is considering offers on the 82,500-dwt Sanko Hawking (built 2021).

VesselsValue estimates the kamsarmax is worth around $36.35m.

According to Sanko’s website, the Sanko Hawking is the only owned ship in its fleet.