Growing global grain shipments are likely to continue taking long-haul seaborne voyages to importers this year, as the complex backdrop of disruptions and emerging trends persists, according to Clarksons Research.

Grain trade tonne-miles grew by about 3% last year as a range of dynamics from geopolitics, climate-related factors and logistical bottlenecks disrupted conventional trade patterns.

This helped seaborne grain volumes grow 1.3%