Yemen’s Houthi rebels resumed their attacks against commercial shipping Monday ending a week-long lull in hostilities.

Just as in the previous attack six days ago, they targeted a vessel by US-listed Star Bulk Carriers — without, however, causing any injury among its crew or serious damage.

Confirming a TradeWinds report earlier in the day, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that naval missiles were fired against the 76,500-dwt Star Iris (built 2006).