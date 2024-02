Taiwan’s Shih Wei Navigation has ended a decade-long order drought by inking a contract for two bulk carrier newbuildings at a Japanese shipyard.

The Taipei-listed bulker company has struck a deal with Oshima Shipbuilding for two 64,000-dwt ultramax bulkers in a move worth $78m.

A company spokesperson confirmed the order, saying the new ships formed part of Shih Wei’s fleet expansion programme.