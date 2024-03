Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) is best known among the Thai populace for its 185 Pizza Hut and 25 Taco Bell fast food outlets, but its 2023 full year results show that it was the bulk carriers and offshore support vessels that delivered the goods to the Bangkok-listed company’s shareholders.

Thoresen Shipping, TTA’s wholly owned dry bulk arm, delivered a net profit of THB 1.53bn