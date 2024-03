South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine has reportedly sold three newcastlemaxes to compatriot owner Panocean at a price that would set a new precedent for the bulker class.

Brokers report that the 210,000-dwt vessels Atlantic Lion, Atlantic Dragon and Atlantic Tiger (all built 2020) were sold for $71m each.

TradeWinds contacted both companies for confirmation of the deal but did not immediately receive a response.