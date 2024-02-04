Things are looking good for larger bulk carriers this year but to a lesser extent for smaller vessels, which could lead to interesting dynamics in dry cargo this year, according to research.

In its outlook for 2024, global shipbroking group SSY posed this question: will stronger rates and market sentiment for the larger sizes pull up the smaller sizes or be capped by them?

“While we lean towards the latter from a fundamental point of view, the market action of last November and December should show positive capesize sentiment can quickly cascade down into the smaller sizes, lifting rates across the board,”...