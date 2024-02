Star Bulk Carriers, an owner and operator of 115 scrubber-fitted dry cargo ships in the water, has accelerated the pace of its twin-prong fleet renewal strategy with more ship disposals and newbuildings.

The fresh batch of newbuildings announced by the US-listed company led by Petros Pappas includes the exercise of options for two kamsarmaxes that the company was known to have, plus a new order for one more ship.