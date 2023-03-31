The seller in Norden of Denmark’s recent purchase of two capesize bulkers has emerged as giant public owner Star Bulk Carriers of Greece.

Market sources said on Friday that Norden has acquired the 179,500-dwt sister vessels Star Polaris and Star Borealis (both built 2011) for $32.5m each.

As TradeWinds reported on Wednesday, Norden has acknowledged doubling the size of its capesize contingent with two acquisitions in the secondhand market, but the Danish operator did not disclose any details about the new vessels.