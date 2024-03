Star Bulk Carriers is believed to have divested its 19th vessel in a string of opportunistic ship sales amid rising bulker values during the past.

New York-listed Star Bulk is said to have sold the 56,600-dwt Star Pyxis (built 2013) at a time several supramax deals are emerging in the market.

Smaller bulker segments are seeing increased buying interest as values have not appreciated as much as in the larger segments.