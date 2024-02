Capesize tonnage continues flying off the shelf on the secondhand market, with a fresh pair of transactions added to a stream of similar deals concluded since last week.

In the most significant one, market sources are telling TradeWinds that Star Bulk Carriers clinched a deal to sell one of its oldest capesizes to Chinese buyers.

The 174,100-dwt Big Bang (built 2007), built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, is understood to be changing hands for about $20m.