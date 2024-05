Star Bulk Carriers executives said they are sniffing around the market for their next mergers-and-acquisitions deal less than two months after closing their latest takeover.

The New York-listed company’s $836m, all-stock deal for Connecticut’s Eagle Bulk Shipping in April has left it as the second-biggest shipowner in the supramax and ultramax space, leading Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta to question whether the company would like to add larger vessels like capesizes.