Star Bulk Carrier’s string of opportunistic ship sales continues apace with another capesize deal amid rising bulker values.

Greek and US brokers report the Petros Pappas-led company as offloading the 175,100-dwt Star Audrey (built 2011) to Greece-based interests for between $27m and $27.5m.

If confirmed, it would make the Star Audrey the 18th vessel the company has sold in the secondhand market over the past 12 months.