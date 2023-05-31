A Norwegian start-up has designed and hopes to order six zero-emission ultramax bulkers fitted with onboard ammonia crackers, which will allow the ships to run on hydrogen fuel.

The design concept combines an existing ultramax design by Finland’s Deltamarin with onboard ammonia cracker technology developed by Oslo-based Pherousa Green Technologies (PGT).

The company was founded in 2020 by hydrogen expert Vasilis Besikiotis, who is CEO, and shipping executive Tonny Thorsen, who has worked in commercial roles at dry-cargo firms like Torvald Klaveness and Western Bulk during his 35-year career.