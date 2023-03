Greek shipowner George Economou is said to have extended his newbuilding run with the addition of two newcastlemax bulkers to his orderbook.

Shipbuilding sources said Economou’s Cardiff Marine has ordered a pair of 210,000-dwt ships at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou Shipyard (Cosco HI Yangzhou).

The bulker contract follows a spate of tanker deals worth close to $600m that Economou has signed at Chinese shipyards this year.