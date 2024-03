The Swedish Club made big strides in improving its liquidity during 2023 and has posted profitable figures for the year.

The Gothenburg-based marine insurer booked what it called a “substantial” improvement of $34m to its free reserves in 2023, totalling $184m at the end of the year.

This offsets some of the impact investment losses made on the club’s free reserves during 2022, which had fallen from $196.5m