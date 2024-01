London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) has issued a bullish summation of what it expects will be strong bulker markets in the near term.

In a filing to the London Stock Exchange, the shipowner said rates for handysizes and supramaxes have remained more stable than usual so far this year.

They hit 13-month highs in December on the back of increased congestion in Brazilian grain ports and the further tightening of transits at the drought-hit Panama Canal.