Greek shipping giant Thenamaris, a company known for making shrewd moves in the secondhand market, has sold its oldest ultramax bulk carrier to a shipowning entity connected to Hong Kong-registered, Shanghai-based Forecastle Shipping.

While brokers widely reported over the past week that the 55,400-dwt Seaboss (built 2024) went to undisclosed Vietnamese interests for $11.7m on a prompt delivery basis, S&P Global’s International Ships Register this week showed the ship as joining the Forecastle fleet under the name Rugulus I, with single-ship vehicle Boarding Shipping listed as its registered owner.