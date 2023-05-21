Stamford-based Eagle Bulk Shipping is celebrating the safe return of three seafarers who were kidnapped three weeks ago off of Gabon.

TradeWinds has reported that the captain, first mate and second mate were abducted 2 May in an attack on the 58,000-dwt Glebe Bulker (built 2010), which took place 4.7 nautical miles off the Owendo anchorage..

“We want to commend our three colleagues for the strength and fortitude they have shown during the ordeal over the past 18 days,” said chief executive Gary Vogel in a prepared statement on Sunday.