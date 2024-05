Oslo-listed 2020 Bulkers is the shareholder gift that keeps giving, according to Fearnley Securities.

The Tor Olav Troim-backed owner of six modern newcastlemaxes paid out a “whopping” $1.99 per share in first-quarter dividends, analyst Fredrik Dybwad said.

This included $1.79 in a one-off distribution of proceeds from two newcastlemax sales.