ArcelorMittal, an international shipping and mining giant with a fleet of 15 ships, is being tied to a big-ticket deal for one of the most modern capesizes in operation.

Several shipping sources in London and Athens are linking the conglomerate’s ArcelorMittal Shipping arm to a $67.5m deal for the 182,300-dwt Agis (built 2023).

It was barely two months ago that Transmed Shipping, a low-profile company based in Greece and Cyprus, took delivery of the ship as a newbuilding from Namura Shipbuilding in Japan.