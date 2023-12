Akmar Shipping has become the latest company to emerge with a sizeable ultramax newbuilding programme at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (Dacks).

The Aksoy family-controlled company booked three such ships with the Chinese yard, a joint venture between Cosco Shipping and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The deal doubles the number of ultramaxes that the yard has already built for the Turkish company over the past three years.