Turkey’s Ciner Shipping has moved below the radar to add yet another batch of handysize bulker newbuildings at Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering.

TradeWinds reported last year how the Turkish owner inked a quartet of 40,000-dwt open-hatch ships at the Chinese yard.

The Istanbul-based company appears to have developed an even bigger appetite since, with shipbuilding and market sources saying it has commissioned another six such vessels at the same yard, boosting its total orderbook there to 10.